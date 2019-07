Stage 4 pancreatic cancer survivor shares inspiring story

Allison Kuban never expected to hear that she had pancreatic cancer after she suddenly began having stomach pains. But on her 31st birthday, her world was turned upside down. A biopsy revealed that she had a rare subtype called acinar cell carcinoma, which affects only one percent of all patients. Her cancer was stage 4.But a clinical trial of a drug at MD Anderson has given her new hope. Since beginning the trial, her tumors have shrunk nearly in half.On Saturday, May 18, Kuban will be a featured speaker at PurpleStride Houston , the walk to end pancreatic cancer. She hopes sharing her story will inspire other cancer patients to never give up and seek different treatment options.ABC13 & You caught up with Kuban, who candidly shared her battle against the disease.