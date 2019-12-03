Sealy ISD student has suspected case of bacterial meningitis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5090309" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bacterial meningitis can turn fatal in a matter of days, and you're more likely to catch it during the colder, drier months.

SEALY, Texas (KTRK) -- A student in Sealy ISD may have bacterial meningitis.The district posted to its Facebook page on Monday, explaining that at this point, test results have been inconclusive, but it has disinfected the campuses. It also wanted to alert parents about the suspected case as a precaution.When asked by parents why the specific school the student attends was not mentioned, Sealy ISD said it's treating this as a district concern since it's a small community and students interact across campuses.The district also commented to concerned families posting questions online."Since it has been more than 10 days since the student was on the campus, and students exposed at the campus would have already shown symptoms by this point, the concern is NOT campus-specific anymore. Since we do not know who may have come in to contact with the ill student during Thanksgiving break, the district feels that it is more prudent that we alert all parents to the concern," Sealy ISD wrote.Symptoms of bacterial meningitis include high fever, chills, headache, drowsiness, rash and neck stiffness. They can occur quickly or over several days.The illness can spread through direct contact such as kissing or drinking after one another, and indirect contact such as sharing utensils or toothbrushes, coughing and sneezing.The district asked that parents follow district guidelines and keep their child home from school if he or she has a fever of 100.3 degrees or higher.