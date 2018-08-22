HEART HEALTH

'Pure poison' - Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil

Scientist warns coconut oil is bad for your heart health

"Pure poison." Those are the words one Harvard professor is using to describe coconut oil.

Professor Karin Michaels says coconut oil is one of the worst foods you can eat because it is mostly made of saturated fatty acid, posing a greater risk than even straight lard.

Last year, the American Heart Association said that too much coconut oil can raise your LDL, or bad cholesterol.

