HOUSTON, Texas --A local nonprofit organization that is raising global awareness is encouraging people to talk about a silent disease that affects nearly 250,000 women around the world each year.
Ovarcome is in its sixth year and was founded by Runsi Sen, whose passion about ovarian cancer awareness comes from personal experience.
"My mom was an amazingly beautiful woman. We had a connection of lifetimes," Sen said. "She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in early 2008. We fought against her cancer for almost one year, but there was no chance for us to win."
Ovarcome has established itself as an organization that has helped thousands of women around the world overcome a disease that has caused more deaths than any other gynecologic cancer.
Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include:
- Bloating: Increased abdominal size / persistent bloating (not bloating that comes and goes)
- Early Satiety: Difficulty eating/feeling full quickly
- Abdominal or pelvic pain
- Changes in bowel and bladder habits
- Heightened fatigue
Ovarcome's patient assistance program, OvarCare, provides financial assistance to ovarian cancer patients nationwide in partnership with more than 50 hospitals across the country.
Sen said early detection leads to more than a 93 percent five-year survival rate, but unfortunately, more than 75 percent of women are diagnosed at an advanced stage because of the lack of screening.
"We are working tirelessly to change that statistic, so more women and families learn about the symptoms of ovarian cancer and early detection becomes a norm," Sen said.
In 2017, the Registrar at National Day Calendar officially gave Ovarcome a national holiday called Teal Talk Day. It is to be observed each year on Sept. 23 to encourage everyone to be vocal about a silent disease. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed the day to be Ovarcome Teal Talk Day.
City Hall will be lit up in teal in observance of Ovarcome Teal Talk Day.
Share your stories as a survivor, caregiver, family member or friend by using #TealTalkDay on social media.
Ovarcome also recently launched their own jewelry line called OvarShine. The underlying message of OvarShine is to be bejeweled by hope. The stunning OvarShine necklaces are a testament that with love, faith, and belief, we can "Ovarcome Everything."
To learn more about ovarian cancer and Ovarcome, visit ovarcome.org.