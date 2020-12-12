COVID-19 vaccine

Once the vaccine's here, what's next for Houston?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive early next week in Houston, questions remain about what happens after the vaccine is here.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee joined Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other city leaders to give an update Saturday on vaccine distribution plans.

Healthcare providers or workers inside the medical facility, along with nursing home residents and staff, will be the first to the get the vaccine, Jackson Lee said.

Shipping companies UPS and FedEx will deliver Pfizer's vaccine to nearly 150 state locations, according to Operation Warp Speed officials. Another 450 sites will get the vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The vaccine is expected to arrive Monday morning so that health workers would be available to receive the shots and begin giving them.

"Texas is slated to receive more doses THIS MONTH than the total number of Texans who have tested positive for COVID," Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Saturday.



The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans. The Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of what promises to be a strongly protective vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech.

Initial doses are scarce and rationed as the U.S. joins Britain and several other countries in scrambling to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of a long, grim winter. It will take months of work to tamp down the coronavirus that has surged to catastrophic levels in recent weeks and already claimed 1.5 million lives globally.

The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history -- but it also has global ramifications because it's a role model to many other countries facing the same decision.

It offers the ability "in this situation where the pandemic is out of control, to bring hope to the people," Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, told The Associated Press

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
