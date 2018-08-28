EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4071017" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nurse stirs up emotional reaction over measles vaccine stance

A Texas Children's Hospital nurse was fired after posting about a toddler, who tested positive for measles, on an anti-vaccine Facebook page.The hospital sent the following statement regarding the incident:Over the weekend, the nurse working at the hospital's West Campus posted about the child's condition on a Facebook page titled "Proud Parents of Unvaccinated Children - Texas." That page appears to have since been taken down.In screen shots viewed by Eyewitness News, the nurse stated, ".. for the first time in my career I saw Measles this week. Actually most of mycoworkers and the ER docs saw measles for the first time as well. And honestly, it was rough. The kid was super sick. Sick enough to be admitted to the ICU and he looked miserable...By no means have I changed my vax stance, and I never will. But I just wanted to share my experience and how much worse it was than I expected."The postings included some comments by other group members, and at one point, the nurse commented, "I'm not kidding that I thought about swabbing his mouth and bringing it home to my 13 (year old)."The screenshots were shared by a concerned parent on the Texas Children's Hospital Facebook page, and the hospital immediately responded that it is conducting an investigation.On Monday afternoon, the hospital issued a full statement to Eyewitness News:Health officials say measles is largely preventable with vaccines, and is very rare in the United States, though numbers have ticked up in recent years.Over the last 10 years, the Houston Health Department average about 0.5 reported cases of measles per year.Across Texas, only one measles case was reported in 2016. This year, an outbreak of measles sickened six related individuals in Ellis County. A seventh case was recently confirmed in Collin County, and this could make Texas case number 8 in 2018."Measles is such a concern, because one, it's preventable. We have a vaccination that can prevent it," said Dr. Umair Shah, executive director of the Harris County Health System. "And two, it's so easily transmittable to someone else."County officials initially thought they would be investigating the measles case, but the toddler in question lives in Houston, so the investigation is being conducted by the City of Houston Health Department."Vaccines save lives," said Dr. Shah.The hospital says it strongly encourages all staff to obtain the recommended vaccines, and those who do not may be limited in the scope of treating patients. The hospital says it cannot comment on whether the nurse in question has had her vaccines.Eyewitness News reached out to the nurse. During a visit to her home, her mother told us through the door that the family has no comment. The Texas Board of Nursing says the nurse in question is currently in good standing with its licensing board.