Nighttime bathroom trips linked with high blood pressure: study

Getting up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom isn't just annoying, new research shows it could be a sign of high blood pressure.Researchers in Japan studied nearly 2,000 people, they say there was a strong association with those who were on blood pressure medicine or had issues with blood pressure and getting up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom.The study was presented at a health conference this week but still needs further testing to confirm.If you believe you are going more often in the night, go see your doctor.