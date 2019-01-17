HEALTH & FITNESS

New 'planetary health diet' can save lives and save the planet

The scientist say this diet can help ensure sustainable food production and reduce further damage to earth.

The next big dieting craze could be one that aims to not only improve your health, but the health of the planet.

The "Planetary Health Diet" was developed by an international team of scientists.

Scientist say this diet can help ensure sustainable food production and reduce further damage to the earth.

It involves reducing sugar and red meat consumption while eating more fruits, nuts, and vegetables.

Additionally, it could prevent up to 11.6 million premature deaths without hurting the planet.

That's according to a report published in the Medical Journal The Lancet.

Global population is on track to hit 10 billion people by 2050.

At that level, the study's authors say our current diet and food production habits will "exacerbate risks to people and planet."
HEALTH & FITNESS
