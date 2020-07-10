Mother of 4 beats COVID-19 and celebrates 60th birthday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Irma Bellow is a school crossing guard with a big smile. The single mother raised her four kids, and they continue to be her support system, just as they were back in March when she started feeling sick after a surgery."About a week or two later, I would just walk around and I would just fall. I would just walk around and my legs would get weak," said the COVID-19 survivor.She went to the hospital, and didn't get discharged until May. She said she had COVID-19 and was put on a ventilator. Her family said she started having kidney failure and was left fighting for her life."Just the thought of not seeing my grandkids, my children, my mom, my sister, not being able to tell them nothing else," said Bellow.Irma is a fighter and she never gave up. She remembers the moment a doctor gave her a thumbs up."I remember these nurses came to me and said, 'Ms. Bellow we are so glad. We all were rooting for you,'" she said.Right before Mother's Day, she returned home."I'm truly blessed. I'm truly blessed," she said.Still months later, Irma is healing. She gets winded easily and says her immune system is still weak.She's not able to work and it's been a challenge financially, but she's staying strong.This past Monday, she hit a milestone as she celebrated her 60th birthday. Her kids even got together to throw her a surprise party."I was so blessed and honored to be here, my kids surprised me. It was good. It was good to make it to 60," said Bellow.Her family has started ato help with expenses.