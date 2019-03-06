Health & Fitness

Morning workouts may be the best for your health: study

EMBED <>More Videos

Finding time to exercise can be a daily struggle, but when it comes to choosing what time of day is best for working out, mornings may have an edge.

Finding time to exercise can be a daily struggle, but when it comes to choosing what time of day is best for working out, mornings may have an edge.

Experts say working out in the morning on an empty stomach is the best way to burn stored fat, making it ideal for weight-loss.

A morning sweat may also lead to better mental health and productivity throughout the day.

If you can swing a lunch time workout, that's the next best option.

By then you have eaten a meal or two and will have a performance boost.

It's also a good way to avoid the end-of-day slump.

If you're a night owl, night time workouts can help you wind-down from a stressful day.

You'll also workout longer because you're not pressed for time, and it can help you sleep better.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworkoutstudy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stroke survivor brings CBD oil store to The Woodlands
R. Kelly speaks publicly for 1st time since new sex abuse charges
How to avoid a fight over RodeoHouston seats
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
Christina Morales elected in Texas House District 145
Deputy's rescue during house fire captured on body cam
Humana cuts frustrated cancer patient check after calling Ted
Show More
Car strikes 15-year-old boy walking down Highlands road
Dog saves family as fire destroys their home
8-year-old boy with autism randomly punched in head
ABC13 named NOAA 'Weather Ready Nation Ambassador'
Rideshare Safety: Helpful tips for using a rideshare service
More TOP STORIES News