Morning workouts may be the best for your health: study

Finding time to exercise can be a daily struggle, but when it comes to choosing what time of day is best for working out, mornings may have an edge.Experts say working out in the morning on an empty stomach is the best way to burn stored fat, making it ideal for weight-loss.A morning sweat may also lead to better mental health and productivity throughout the day.If you can swing a lunch time workout, that's the next best option.By then you have eaten a meal or two and will have a performance boost.It's also a good way to avoid the end-of-day slump.If you're a night owl, night time workouts can help you wind-down from a stressful day.You'll also workout longer because you're not pressed for time, and it can help you sleep better.