'Miracle' baby celebrates sweet 16 with doctors who saved her

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Instead of a car, a Cypress teen shared the gift of appreciation for her 16th birthday.

On July 1, Kelcey Cadien turned 16. To commemorate the day, her mom Tawana arranged a photo shoot.

"The day was beautiful," Tawana recalled. It wasn't a normal shoot.

Tawana invited three men who made her daughter's 16th birthday possible.

"I wanted the doctors to know that we have not forgotten," Tawana explained. "We've not forgotten their love. We've not forgotten their care."

Her daughter was born at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Beaumont without the ability to breathe on her own. Doctors quickly inserted tubes into her body.

"She showed severe respiratory distress, which required intubation," Dr. Aiyanadar Bharathi recalled.

For more than two weeks, Kelcey remained plugged to machines as she fought for her life. But then, her mom believes a miracle took place.

"On the 18th day, I brought Kelcey home," Tawana said. Sixteen years later, Kelcey is thriving with no lasting health effects.

To celebrate, mom contacted the three doctors who saved her daughter's life. A reunion and photo shoot the three men couldn't wait to take part in.

"Yes, I would say, she's a miracle child to that family, and for all of us being a part of her life," Bharathi said.

