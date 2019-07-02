Memorial Hermann employee mistakenly releases patient information through email

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Memorial Hermann Health System is notifying patients about a mistake regarding the release of private information.In a statement, Memorial Hermann officials said an employee emailed an attachment in error on June 3 that included protected health information of 507 patients.The attachment had names of patients, medical record numbers, payment histories and insurers.Details about patient diagnoses were also part of the attachment for some of the patients.The recipient allegedly deleted the document after officials discovered that the email was sent."At this time, Memorial Hermann does not believe that the protected health information involved was or will be further disclosed," a statement read.Memorial Hermann has been assisting patients who have been impacted.Officials said those who did not receive a written letter about this incident were likely not affected.