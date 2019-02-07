HEALTH & FITNESS

Medical assistant gave patients fake Botox injections: police

EMBED </>More Videos

The illegal injections that landed Ricky Delatorre behind bars wasn't even Botox, police say.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say illegal Botox injections that landed a medical assistant behind bars Wednesday weren't even Botox. It was fake.

Investigators said they tested the products Ricky Delatorre is accused of injecting into patients illegally at RD Aesthetica MedSpa in southwest Houston. They aren't certain what the substance is, but say it isn't Botox.

RELATED: Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
EMBED More News Videos

Man arrested allegedly gave illegal Botox injections and fillers to patients.



Thursday, we learned the 26-year-old man who presents himself on Instagram as an expert on injections, racking up more than 32,000 followers, was actively soliciting clients just before he was arrested.

In the hours before Delatorre was taken into custody, he posted video to his account.

"Oh, I love these lashes!" he exclaims. Now, Delatorre faces felony charges.

Houston police described Delatorre as a criminal who has been performing non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including injections like Botox, without a license or doctor's supervision.

When reporter Jessica Willey asked him about it, he denied the allegations.

Delatorre's clinic is associated with a medical doctor, as required by Texas law. When an undercover officer went in for a consultation, police say the doctor did not meet with him.

Delatorre's family declined to comment when reporter Steve Campion stopped by their house this morning.

He'll eventually be booked into the Harris County Jail and appear in probable cause court.

RELATED: Nurse accused of unlicensed Botox injections at Spring spa
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Marla Carter followed a nurse accused of illegal Botox injections as she left a jail on Thursday.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthplastic surgeryhealtharrestsurgeryHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Undercover officer relieved of duty following deadly shootout
Houston Weather: Winter returns tonight
JJ Watt offers jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
Robber swipes fried chicken in failed Popeye's heist: police
Man chases teens after seeing them steal his car
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
Sheriff's warn of telephone scammers impersonating officers
Show More
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
School bus flips on slick road with 5 on board
Sketch released of man accused of sexually assaulting student
Killen's Barbecue partners with Papa John's on new pizza
More News