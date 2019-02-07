Medical assistant gave patients fake Botox injections: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police say illegal Botox injections that landed a medical assistant behind bars Wednesday weren't even Botox. It was fake.
Investigators said they tested the products Ricky Delatorre is accused of injecting into patients illegally at RD Aesthetica MedSpa in southwest Houston. They aren't certain what the substance is, but say it isn't Botox.
Thursday, we learned the 26-year-old man who presents himself on Instagram as an expert on injections, racking up more than 32,000 followers, was actively soliciting clients just before he was arrested.
In the hours before Delatorre was taken into custody, he posted video to his account.
"Oh, I love these lashes!" he exclaims. Now, Delatorre faces felony charges.
Houston police described Delatorre as a criminal who has been performing non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including injections like Botox, without a license or doctor's supervision.
When reporter Jessica Willey asked him about it, he denied the allegations.
Delatorre's clinic is associated with a medical doctor, as required by Texas law. When an undercover officer went in for a consultation, police say the doctor did not meet with him.
Delatorre's family declined to comment when reporter Steve Campion stopped by their house this morning.
He'll eventually be booked into the Harris County Jail and appear in probable cause court.
