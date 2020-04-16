Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to support local restaurants during pandemic

🚨Today at 3pm 🚨— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 16, 2020
I will hold our daily news conference to provide an update to the city's ongoing #COVID19.
I will urge Houstonians to support their favorite restaurants by ordering pickup/delivery & thank @exxonmobil for placing large orders to support front line responders. pic.twitter.com/1wsbLPmSci
ExxonMobil is placing an order for thousands of meals from Houston restaurants for healthcare workers, police officers and firefighters working the night shift in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Turner shared a new set of data that showed the city's number of positive cases per population and compared them to other larger cities.
Turner said Houston ranked sixth in positive COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 people in the city's population, with 96 cases. New Orleans tops the list with 1,445 and New York comes in second with 1,272.