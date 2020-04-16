Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to support local restaurants during pandemic

🚨Today at 3pm 🚨



I will hold our daily news conference to provide an update to the city's ongoing #COVID19.



I will urge Houstonians to support their favorite restaurants by ordering pickup/delivery & thank @exxonmobil for placing large orders to support front line responders. pic.twitter.com/1wsbLPmSci — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 16, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During a news conference on Thursday, Mayor Sylvester Turner will update the public on the city's COVID-19 response, urge Houstonians to support their favorite restaurants and thank ExxonMobil for providing meals to healthcare professionals.ExxonMobil is placing an order for thousands of meals from Houston restaurants for healthcare workers, police officers and firefighters working the night shift in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.On Wednesday, Turner shared a new set of data that showed the city's number of positive cases per population and compared them to other larger cities.Turner said Houston ranked sixth in positive COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 people in the city's population, with 96 cases. New Orleans tops the list with 1,445 and New York comes in second with 1,272.