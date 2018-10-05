HEALTH FOOD

Want to lose weight? Eat more beans!

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're looking to shed pounds, you might want to grab a can of beans. (Shutterstock)

Is the key to weight loss in a can of beans?

A study found eating beans is not just good for your heart, but possibly the secret to keeping the pounds away.

Here's why you should be eating more beans:

Beans pack a lot of protein
That's because they're starchy, kind of like a baked potato.

Try a variety of beans for ultimate wellness
  • Lima and garbanzo beans are high in iron
  • Navy beans have more calcium
  • Red and black beans are rich in anti-oxidants

Why are beans great for weight loss?
In addition to making you feel full, beans also regulate your blood sugar levels. Beans are also high in fiber, so they can help cut bad cholesterol.

If you can only get canned beans, no need to fear. These work just as well as fresh beans.

In fact, canned beans are easier to prepare and a little cheaper overall.

Worried about the gas? As your body gets used to eating more beans, experts say your body will adjust.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth fooddietdietingweight lossfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH FOOD
ALERT: Your yogurt may have more sugar than a Coke
Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
Patients say they reversed early Alzheimer's symptoms
More health food
HEALTH & FITNESS
Marijuana negatively impacts brains of teen smokers: Study
An aspirin a day could help women prevent ovarian cancer
Does microwaving food cause nutrient loss?
Fortnite can be as addictive as heroin, health experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
ONE LITTLE PILL: Parents sound alarm after Rice athlete's death
Hours after crash, 'nightmare' on Eastex Fwy comes to end
Woman helpless inside burning car gets miracle rescue
Dayton head coach instills more than football in players
Laser light artists set iconic 'We Love Houston' sign aglow
Marijuana negatively impacts brains of teen smokers: Study
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Former altar boy claims priest abused him while in seminary
Show More
An aspirin a day could help women prevent ovarian cancer
Intern for Sheila Jackson Lee arrested, accused of 'doxing'
Cy-Fair ISD cop trainee allegedly raped girl multiple times
Students walk out of Wheatley High School
Mormon church backs deal to allow medical marijuana in Utah
More News