Here's why you should be eating more beans:

Lima and garbanzo beans are high in iron

Navy beans have more calcium

Red and black beans are rich in anti-oxidants

Is the key to weight loss in a can of beans?A study found eating beans is not just good for your heart, but possibly the secret to keeping the pounds away.That's because they're starchy, kind of like a baked potato.In addition to making you feel full, beans also regulate your blood sugar levels. Beans are also high in fiber, so they can help cut bad cholesterol.If you can only get canned beans, no need to fear. These work just as well as fresh beans.In fact, canned beans are easier to prepare and a little cheaper overall.Worried about the gas? As your body gets used to eating more beans, experts say your body will adjust.