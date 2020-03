Houston area coronavirus cases linked to Egyptian Nile River cruise

EMBED >More News Videos Will warm weather stop the virus from spreading? Does a coronavirus test cost $3,000? Watch to see what we found out:

“All the #COVIDー19 cases in the Houston area have international travel in common and we've been actively monitoring these individuals since they were identified as being at-risk.”#hounews



Full press release on first presumptive positive case: https://t.co/TTHo3ALGSf — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 6, 2020

“I encourage Houstonians to limit international travel for the time being and heed the advice of public health officials about healthy hygiene habits. If you are feeling sick, stay at home. But do not be paralyzed by fear.”#COVIDー19 #hounewshttps://t.co/TTHo3ALGSf — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 6, 2020

BREAKING: Harris County leaders addressing two confirmed cases of coronavirus in NW Harris County. Says the two were a part of a group that traveled to Egypt. One is a Rice Univ employee. Judge Hidalgo says they expect to see more positive cases 😟 #Abc13https://t.co/LSs359p4pS — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) March 5, 2020

Harris County Public Health notified Rice officials this afternoon that the university employee who was self-quarantined tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.



Link to full statement: https://t.co/B3ZhhGRt7R pic.twitter.com/81FQjLyxjg — Rice University (@RiceUniversity) March 5, 2020

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.

Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eight cases of coronavirus in the Houston area and three cases in Maryland appear to be connected to a river cruise in Egypt.Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said in a news conference Friday that three cases of coronavirus in that state involved people who had traveled on a river cruise in Egypt."All three of these individuals contracted the virus on the M.S. Asara, an Egyptian cruise on the Nile River," said Hogan.He also said the cases appear to be related to the Texas cases, "Our three Maryland cases appear to be linked to six confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas."All of the Covid-19 cases in the Houston area involve the same group who traveled to Egypt.The Fort Bend County Health and Human Services reported two additional "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County Friday evening.They say the two cases are both women in their 60s with a history of international travel.One woman's symptoms have resolved, and she is quarantined in her home. The other woman is experiencing mild symptoms and is quarantined at home.Both individuals are part of the same group of 17 travelers to Egypt associated with the recent coronavirus cases in Harris County and the City of Houston.This new development brings the total cases in Fort Bend County to three.The City of Houston says it has a second case of coronavirus within its city limits Friday afternoon.A woman between the ages of 60-70 years old is part of the same group of 17 travelers to Egypt.Her case is associated with recent cases announced in Fort Bend County and Harris County.Authorities say she is currently hospitalized and stable, and an investigation is underway to identify potential contacts exposed to the virus."This new case in Houston is not unexpected because it's among the same group of international travelers associated with other cases in the Houston area," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "There remains no evidence of community spread, no need to alter our normal activity in Houston and certainly no reason to let fear grip our lives."Authorities with the Health Department said there were 17 people in the Houston-area on the trip to Egypt. All of the travelers are being monitored.The woman was tested and confirmed by CDC.Rice University said Friday that they have taken precautions on campus after one of their employees, who was also on the Egypt trip, was confirmed as a "presumptive positive" case Thursday night.Rice officials say they have sanitized Keck Hall multiple times and custodians are providing additional cleaning throughout campus.In a statement, they said, "We recognize that in a limited number of cases, the impact of this temporary decision could have significant professional consequences."In that case, officials recommend any affected individuals make an appeal to the provost's office.The employee who tested positive was on campus Feb. 24-25 and was in a secured suite on the first floor of Keck Hall. Officials say he wore a face mask during his time on campus and didn't visit any other classrooms or buildings.Rice also banned all university-sponsored international travel for faculty, staff, postdocs and students through April 30.Officials confirmed the Rice employee is a man between the ages of 60-70 years old who has a history of international travel.The man is said to be experiencing some symptoms and has self-quarantined at home.His lab work has been sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing.On Thursday night, Harris County officials released a statement confirming that another Houston-area resident was a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, in addition to a man and a woman who were confirmed to have the virus.Officials say a third person has been identified as a man between 60-70 years old who lives in northwest Harris County.It is believed that all the cases of the virus were contracted abroad in Egypt.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet he is encouraging Houstonians to limit international travel for now, but also not to be paralyzed by fear.Harris County- 2 ConfirmedHarris County - 1 PresumptiveHouston- 1 Confirmed, 1 PresumptiveFort Bend County- 3 PresumptiveAn additional case involves a man and a woman from around the same area.Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo added the two patients, including a Rice University employee, were part of a group that traveled to Egypt. Hidalgo said she believes there will be more cases to come in the county.Rice offered a statement concerning the trip involving the positive case: Fort Bend County officials said a man from Stafford, who is in his 70s, has a case of the virus. That person recently traveled abroad and is currently hospitalized and stable. The man visited his doctor after experiencing symptoms, officials added.The Fort Bend County case is the first positive test result for COVID-19 in Texas outside of the passengers returned under federal quarantine from Wuhan City, China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship.According to DSHS, the test was performed at the public health lab in Houston and will be confirmed by testing at the CDC.As the number of cases grows, health experts are working to keep myths about the virus at bay."The CDC specifically states on their website that people should not be wearing masks or buying masks right now if they're healthy because of several reasons. Number one: the CDC recommends wearing masks only if you're sick, and you should be staying home if you're sick," said Dr. Gabriella Bowden, associate professor of microbiology at University of Houston - Downtown.Symptoms of COVID-19 are distinct, but somewhat similar to the flu, and include high fever, deep chest cough and difficulty breathing.