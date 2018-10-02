HEALTH CARE

Memorial Hermann and Baylor Scott & White Health create combined health system

EMBED </>More Videos

Memorial Hermann and Baylor Scott & White Health create combined health system

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Memorial Hermann Health System made a major announcement Monday that could change the lives of Texans.

The health system plans to merge with Baylor Scott & White. Memorial Hermann believes the partnership "will strengthen our community, advance the health of all Texans and transform the delivery of healthcare."

"This is about two mission-driven organizations-both committed to making safe, high-quality healthcare more convenient and affordable-building something transformative together," said Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott &White Health. "We must lead the change in our industry, while insisting we continue to fulfill our unwavering commitments to meeting the needs of all Texans."

"Together, we believe we will be able to accelerate our commitments to make care more consumer-centric, grow our capabilities to manage the health populations, and bend the unsustainable healthcare cost curve in the state," said Chuck Stokes, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann.

The health systems serve in more than 30 Texas counties, employing more than 73,000 people across the state. Together, both entities plan to advance medical training and research programs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbusinesshospitalsmedicalhealth careHoustonDallasTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH CARE
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after taking antibiotics
Blue Cross Blue Shield won't pay some out-of-network ER visits
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old girl
Many new moms unaware of breastfeeding insurance benefits
More health care
HEALTH & FITNESS
Balloons and cement may fix your back problems
Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
PAINLESS BUT DEADLY: How to check your nails for melanoma
SPONSORED: Breast Cancer Awareness
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman accused of killing boyfriend at Willowbrook Mall
NO DUMMIES: Crackdown on slow drivers, mannequins in HOV
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Sex robot shop owner disputes human trafficking claim
Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
12-year-old Boy Scout buried alive in sand at camp event
Army National Guardsman killed riding skateboard from work
Show More
Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable
Yale friend says Brett Kavanaugh was 'heavy drinker'
Kids of the 90s rejoice! Classic Trix cereal shapes are back
Fed up residents fill potholes after watching YouTube
More News