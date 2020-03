Montgomery ISD principal tests positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) -- The principal at Lake Creek High School in Montgomery tested positive for COVID-19, the Montgomery ISD superintendent said Thursday.The district announced that principal Phil Eaton had been tested for the disease caused by novel coronavirus last Friday and had been hospitalized due to symptoms.Superintendent Beau Rees said Eaton's last contact with people from his school was during a regional basketball game on March 6.People across the community are sending prayers to the principal. His family appreciates the support and are asking for continuous prayers."Stay home. If they can to do everything in their power to take this seriously and realize they could not be showing signs.They could be a carrier, and they could affect somebody, and that's somebody who is loved by others," said Eaton's daughter Erika.Superintendent Beau Rees released the following statement to the Montgomery ISD community Thursday:As of Friday, Montgomery County health officials counted 41 cases of COVID-19 , including a Patton Village police officer.The Lake Creek High School campus is located just off FM 2854.