Montgomery ISD principal tests positive for coronavirus

The district announced that principal Phil Eaton had been tested for the disease caused by novel coronavirus last Friday and had been hospitalized due to symptoms.
Superintendent Beau Rees said Eaton's last contact with people from his school was during a regional basketball game on March 6.
People across the community are sending prayers to the principal. His family appreciates the support and are asking for continuous prayers.
"Stay home. If they can to do everything in their power to take this seriously and realize they could not be showing signs.They could be a carrier, and they could affect somebody, and that's somebody who is loved by others," said Eaton's daughter Erika.
Superintendent Beau Rees released the following statement to the Montgomery ISD community Thursday:
"Montgomery ISD was made aware this afternoon through his daughter's Caring Bridge post, that Lake Creek High School Principal Phil Eaton has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently hospitalized and receiving treatment. Mr. Eaton's last contact with the LCHS community was on Friday, March 6, 2020. While Mr. Eaton has not been in contact with the LCHS community for twenty days, we encourage anyone who is currently exhibiting symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath to seek medical attention or contact your primary care physician.
The current recommendation from the CDC is still that the majority of people who contract this illness can recover at home. We ask the Montgomery ISD community to keep Mr. Eaton and his family in your thoughts & prayers during this difficult time and continue to respect the privacy of Mr. Eaton and his family.
Please stay safe, practice social distancing, and together we will get through this pandemic!"
As of Friday, Montgomery County health officials counted 41 cases of COVID-19, including a Patton Village police officer.
The Lake Creek High School campus is located just off FM 2854.
The video above is from previous reporting.