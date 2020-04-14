coronavirus texas

Where to go to get tested for COVID-19 in the Houston-area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are several locations in the Houston-area where you can get tested for free. Some of the testing sites have announced major changes to their schedule.

In Houston, the city announced it will open two testing locations to people with no symptoms. However, you must pre-register by calling 832-393-4220. Testing will take place Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are also various sites through out Harris County offering drive-thru testing, including some in Katy, Baytown, Tomball and Cloverleaf. The locations in Tomball and Cloverleaf will open Tuesday, April 14.

They recommend filling out a self-assessment tool which will determine if you need testing and at what location.

The Texas Department of Health also has a locator to determine the closest drive-thru testing site near you.

Here is a list of several other locations:

United Memorial Medical Center

Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You must fill out a pre-screening test before you go.

  • UMMC Hospital, 510 W. Tidwell Rd
  • Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd
  • 1960 Physicians Associates, 837 Cypress Creek Pkwy
  • Sugarland Smart Financial Center, 18111 Lexington Blvd
  • Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St


Legacy Community Health
Check which site is closest to you using their locator.
