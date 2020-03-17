Health & Fitness

Gov. Abbott activates National Guard in response to coronavirus outbreak

As a way to help assist in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has activated the National Guard.

Abbott's office says this preparative measure will ensure that the National Guard can assist in various forms throughout the state when needed.

"By activating the Texas National Guard, we are ensuring Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Abbott said.

Healthcare workers and first responders who are members of the guard are excluded from this activation so they can continue serving in their respective fields.

