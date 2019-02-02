HEALTH & FITNESS

Genetic disorder means 4-year-old girl lives with insatiable itch

EMBED </>More Videos

"It was like torture. Just screaming, crying torture all day and night, no sleep," says 4-year-old Makenna's mother, Jessica Brown.

By
LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Imagine an insatiable itch that scratching won't satisfy. For 4-year-old Makenna Brown, that was the case.

Brown is now a part of a clinical trial to help the itching caused by a genetic disorder affecting the liver called Alagille Syndrome.

"It was like torture," Makenna's mother Jessica said. "Just screaming, crying torture all day and night, no sleep."

Jessica and her husband Jason say they felt helpless as their daughter would scratch to the point of bleeding.

"She (Makenna) would be crying, I would just cry with her," Jessica said. "You're literally watching your child being tortured and you can't do anything about it. There's nothing you can do to make it better."

The Browns finally found hope at Texas Children's Hospital, where Makenna became a part of the clinical trial for medicine to treat the itching.

"I can't overstate how terrible the itching is," says Dr. Benjamin Shneider, who is leading the study.

Luckily for the Browns, doctors have seen success.

"This study has really changed her life," said Dr. Daniel Leung, who's been treating Makenna.

Makenna, who is almost five, is basically itch-free, thanks to the medicine. Her parents and doctors are hopeful this study will be successful for more kids like her.

"For people who have children with liver disease in the future who may need it, it is literally a life saver," Jessica said.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildren's healthclinical trialsLa Porte
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Kids in US are using too much toothpaste
New Kendra Scott charm supports women's heart health
Houston water tester: We were told to skip, falsify water samples
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
HPD Chief Art Acevedo responds to threatening message
AstroWorld memorabilia auction opens to public
H-E-B Meal Simple product recalled in Texas
Flights for Hobby canceled after TSA agent dies in Orlando
Deployed U.S. Army soldier surprises daughters at school
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to 9 felony charges
Hopeful families gather together for Houston Missing Person Day
Baylor investigates allegations of rape at student dorm
Show More
Daycare worker charged with 3 counts of child abuse
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
Man dies after crashing into home in southeast Houston
Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells for days
People try to make money off coins after 1943 penny sells for 200K
More News