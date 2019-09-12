Health & Fitness

Galveston County confirms 1st serious illness case from e-cig

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials in Galveston County have confirmed its first case of serious lung disease from an e-cigarette.

The Galveston County Health District said the person affected is a young man, between the ages of 18 and 22.

"This case fits the profile of the current multi-state outbreak of severe pulmonary disease associated with the use of e-cigarette products. There have been more than 450 possible cases of lung illness included in this outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," the GCHD said in a statement.

Some of the symptoms include:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Diarrhea
  • Fatigue
  • Fever
  • Weight loss


Officials say he is hospitalized in College Station where he currently lives but is a resident of Galveston County.

While this is the first case in Galveston County, there have been more than 450 possible cases of lung illnesses and at least six deaths associated with e-cigarette products.

President Donald Trump has also taken notice of the outbreak, and on Wednesday he said his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes to combat a recent surge in underage vaping.

