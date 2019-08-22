Health & Fitness

Formerly conjoined twins separated at Texas Children's Hospital start pre-k

Formerly conjoined twins who were separated at Texas Children's Hospital have marked another milestone in their journey.

Knatalye Hope and Adeline Faith Mata, who turned five on April 11, started pre-k in Littlefield, Texas this week.

The girls, who were delivered at Texas Children's Pavilion for Women in 2014, were born joined at the abdomen and shared multiple organs, including their liver, diaphragm, intestines and lining of the heart.

On February 17, 2015, doctors at Texas Children's Hospital performed a historic surgery to separate the girls, working for 23 hours on Knatalye and 26 hours on Adeline.

Now, the girls' family says they continue to thrive at home in Littlefield.

Knatalye and Adeline attend full-day pre-k every day after previously receiving therapies, including physical, speech and occupational therapy and schooling at home.

They already love going to school, too. Their mom, Elysse, says the girls love their teachers and recess.

Within the next week, they'll celebrate another big moment when they start taking the bus to school.

The girls also have an older brother, Azariah, and a younger sister, Mia.

