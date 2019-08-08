Health & Fitness

FDA warns of possible link between vaping and seizures

A new health alert is out about a possible danger related to vaping.

The Food and Drug Administration says it has received 127 reports of seizures or other neurological symptoms that may be related to e-cigarettes.

In addition to seizures, some people have reported fainting or tremors.

Investigators have yet to determine whether there is a direct link to vaping.

The reported cases happened between 2010 and 2019.

They involved both first-time and experienced e-cigarette users.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesse cigarettesvaping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TEA recommends replacing HISD school board after investigation
Freak accident leaves competitive gymnast disabled
Fire breaks out at Pearland ISD elementary school
Houston's most notorious serial killers: 46 years later
Freeway closures causing major traffic delays this weekend
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
Robbers shoot Texaco clerk to death in NE Houston
Show More
Jack in the Box employee fired after controversial barefoot photo
5-year-old calls 911 to order pizza, cops deliver with a lesson
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Officers on horses led handcuffed man with rope for 6 blocks: Police
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
More TOP STORIES News