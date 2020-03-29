Health & Fitness

ABC13's Dave Ward asks viewers to pray for his wife with double pneumonia

By
ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward revealed Sunday his wife, Laura Ward, is in the hospital with double pneumonia. He is asking for your prayers.

"I've never asked anything of our viewers," he told ABC13 anchor Tom Abrahams during a FaceTime conversation. "But I am asking now for all our viewers to say a prayer for my wife Laura. She really needs it. I've been praying nonstop. She really needs prayers right now. The power of prayer is amazing."

Laura felt sick on Monday, March 23, and drove herself to the hospital, where Dave said the doctors treating her called it a, "classic COVID pneumonia" even though tests for COVID-19 were negative. She is in intensive care and cannot receive visitors or gifts, but Dave said she is receiving excellent care.

On Monday, March 30, Dave announced via Twitter his wife was on her way to feeling better.

"My sweetheart is getting better!" he tweeted. "I can never thank you enough for all the love and messages."



"I'm doing pretty good and the rest of my family seems to be all right," he said. "I'm just very concerned about Laura."

Dave said he is healthy and feeling good, but he asks people to heed the warnings of elected officials and stay home if at all possible. Despite his wife's illness, he remains positive.

"This pandemic, we will get through this because we are Houston strong. We are Houston proud, and we are strong people. We'll make it through this," he said.



