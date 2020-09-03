Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, family recovering after testing positive

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on Instagram that he and his family are recovering from COVID-19.



The entertainer made the announcement Wednesday evening.

Johnson says that he and his wife, and his two daughters tested positive for COVID-19 and have been battling the virus for the past two to three weeks.

The 'Fast and Furious' star says the virus was more challenging than anything he has ever faced.

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke," Johnson said.

He says he feels like this is different because his number one priority is to always protect his family and his children.

Johnson however, reassured his fans that he and his family are on the other end of the virus and are no longer contagious.

The entertainer says that he and his wife had a "rough go" of the virus but are now healthy.

Fortunately, the actor says his children had very mild symptoms.

He also shares how he and his family came down with the virus.

"We picked up COVID-19 from very close family friends, these are people who we love and trust -- and still love and trust and they are devastated that they were the ones that picked it up," Johnson said.

He says he hopes that his family's recovery provides inspiration to others who are going through similar struggles with the virus.

The actor's biggest takeaway is that families should remain disciplined in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcelebritymedicalentertainmentactorabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How schools districts will be required to report COVID-19 cases
Houston mayor stops short of reopening talks as virus rate falls
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Ft. Bend Co. now at a moderate COVID-19 infection risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High speed Houston police chase lasted more than an hour
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Houston mayor stops short of reopening talks as virus rate falls
Houston Ship Channel experts: 'We are too vulnerable'
How schools districts will be required to report COVID-19 cases
Turner honors Deborah Wrigley on 42 years at ABC13
TX Supreme Court halts Harris Co. mail-in ballot applications
Show More
Fired Baytown officer indicted in bystander kicking case
How these Cypress students are changing the world
Step back in time at Cypress Top Historic Park
Guillen's family reacts to ouster of Ft. Hood's top brass
Reward offered for info in case of librarian's murder
More TOP STORIES News