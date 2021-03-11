COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine clinic dedicated to teachers for 2 days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An estimated 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled quickly at Memorial Hermann's vaccine drive-thru clinic for teachers, but you can get on the waiting list to get vaccinated soon.

Teachers signed up for vaccines to be given Sunday and Monday at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

The push is to get teachers, staff, bus drivers and licensed child care providers vaccinated as soon as possible.

Memorial Hermann Health System's Vice President of Pharmacy Services, Binita Patel, explains the push to vaccinate educators against COVID-19.


To sign up for a Memorial Hermann vaccination clinic, complete the form here.

Elsewhere, Houston ISD has teamed up with Kroger to provide vaccination clinics, Harmony Charter Schools has partnered with H-E-B to vaccinate more than 360 employees, and teachers tell ABC13 they're thrilled to be able to get vaccinated.

"I'm with kids, unmasked, hanging all over my body all day long," said preschool teacher Aime Zeringer. "My boss has told us that, if we get an appointment and it's during school hours, she will get someone to cover our classroom. They are very much advocating. Now that we have it, go get it!"

