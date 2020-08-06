Health & Fitness

COVID-19 surge testing comes to Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is offering 30,000 COVID-19 tests under a surge testing operation in conjunction with federal health officials.

The testing will last for about two weeks or until 30,000 testing samples are reached at two stationary and four mobile sites.

The two fixed locations are Ken Pridgeon Stadium and San Jacinto College Central Campus.

Testing capacity at each location will increase from 750 tests per day to 1,250, and residents should receive their results in three to five business days.

Surge testing provides additional temporary federal support to areas around the county that have seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Anyone can sign up for testing at one of our surge locations directly through doineedacovid19test.com or by visiting ReadyHarris.org. You can also register by calling 832-927-7575.

HCPH will continue to offer COVID testing at our 4 mobile locations rotating throughout Harris County precincts. Each mobile unit has the ability to test 200 residents per day with a 2 to 4-day turnaround time for results. To sign up for testing, residents can call 832-927-7575 or sign up at www.covidcheck.hctx.net/.
