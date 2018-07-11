TEXAS NEWS

Texas couple considering divorce to help pay for daughter's health care costs

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas couple considering divorce to help pay for daughter's health care costs

SANGER, Texas (KTRK) --
A north Texas couple is considering a divorce to help pay for their daughter's health care costs.

Jake and Maria Grey have been married for nine years.

Their 6-year-old daughter Brighton has Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, a rare chromosomal disorder that requires full-time care. Developmentally, Brighton is still a baby. She has hearing and vision impairment and seizures.

"You know when you have a newborn, everything gets really stressful. You really have to adapt to someone needing you 24-7 all the time. We've had a newborn for six and a half years," Maria told WFAA.

The couple's family said they spend $15,000 a year on her medical expenses and with the father's $40,000 salary, they don't qualify for Medicaid, which has now left their family financially fragile.

The couple is making an extreme decision about their marriage to help with all the medical bills.

"It would just be to get a divorce. It would be to not be together to get our child what we need," Maria said.

By divorcing, Maria would become a single, jobless mother of two and would qualify for Medicaid to help with their finances immediately.

The couple fears they have no choice.

"It's morally wrong, I feel like, and I think it's conflicting for me too, because I feel like what's happening to us is morally wrong," Jake said.

"We promised to each other and to her that we'd do whatever we could do to make her life, however long she's going to be with us, as good as possible," Maria said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfamilymarriagehealth caremedicaltexas newsmoneyTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEXAS NEWS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
More texas news
HEALTH & FITNESS
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News