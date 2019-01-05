Chef says he lost 100 pounds on Keto diet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston man is sharing his story about how he lost 100 pounds in six months.
"I was 316 pounds on May 15, 2018. On Dec. 18, I crossed the 100 pound mark," Alvin Shultz said. "I just started running, and I can't even believe that I'm saying those words."
Shutlz has been following the keto diet, which is a high-fat, low-carb diet that makes you lose weight by forcing your body to burn fat.
Dietitians say the keto diet can be safe if it's done properly, but it also increases risks for conditions like heart disease and osteoporosis.
"These people who are following it long term need to have someone monitor their labels, and make sure they don't come deficient in certain vitamins," Memorial Herman-Texas Medical Center clinical dietician, Gabriela Gardner, said.
Since he's a chef, Shultz has invented dozens of keto-friendly meals. He's even started a service called "Mind Body Fuel - meal subscription and coaching," which provides homemade keto meals and free coaching.
RELATED: Top 10 diets: Best for weight loss, health and more
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.