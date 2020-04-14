Where to go to get tested for COVID-19 in the Houston-area

In Houston, the city announced it will open two testing locations to people with no symptoms. However, you must pre-register by calling 832-393-4220. Testing will take place Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are also various sites through out Harris County offering drive-thru testing, including some in Katy, Baytown, Tomball and Cloverleaf. The locations in Tomball and Cloverleaf will open Tuesday, April 14.
They recommend filling out a self-assessment tool which will determine if you need testing and at what location.
The Texas Department of Health also has a locator to determine the closest drive-thru testing site near you.
Here is a list of several other locations:
United Memorial Medical Center
Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You must fill out a pre-screening test before you go.
- UMMC Hopsital, 510 W. Tidwell Rd
- Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd
- 1960 Physicians Associates, 837 Cypress Creek Pkwy
- Sugarland Smart Financial Center, 18111 Lexington Blvd
- Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St
Legacy Community Health
Check which site is closest to you using their locator.