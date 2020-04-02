Camden apartments giving $2K each to residents who lost jobs during outbreak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6071855" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reported two new deaths in the city from COVID-19. He also announced some big help coming for area renters.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Camden properties, which owns numerous apartment complexes across the city of Houston, is giving money to residents who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.In a press conference held on Thursday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the property management company recently launched the 'Camden Cares' initiative.Turner said the company has placed $5 million into a relief fund for its residents and will be giving $2,000 each to their tenants who have lost their jobs due to pandemic.In addition, tenants won't be evicted, won't be charged any late fees and individual rent deferral plans are in the works."We certainly want to thank them," said Turner.The mayor also announced two additional deaths, bringing the city's death toll to six. Turner said they were both between 60 and 70 years old, both with underlying health issues.In total, there are 506 positive coronavirus cases in Houston."Two deaths within 24 hours," said Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department. "We have not had that happen before. This is certainly not the trend we're looking for."Meanwhile, there are now 17 police officers who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chief Art Acevedo. He also said one of them has already returned to work, but another remains hospitalized and on a ventilator."We just ask for everyone's prayers," said Acevedo. "Our folks are still out doing their job, we all need to do our part."The fire department is reportedly running without service interruptions as 173 firefighters remain in quarantine, according to Chief Samuel Pena.Of the 173, a total of 49 firefighters have been tested and 12 were given a positive diagnosis."Two of those have recovered," said Pena. "We're urging you to stay home before this thing hits home. If we don't do anything to flatten that curve, we are going to start stressing the 911 system as well as the hospital system."Earlier on Thursday, a third free coronavirus testing site is open in northeast Houston, and like the first two, it's completely free. Unlike other testing sites set up in the city, health officials say pre-screening is not required to be tested.Legacy Community Health opened satellite clinics two weeks ago. Newly released numbers obtained by ABC13 show Legacy has tested 1,630 patients and has received results for 922 patients. Out of the 992 tests, 143 came back positive while the remaining 779 came back negative.