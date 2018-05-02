HEALTH & FITNESS

Beauty queen has surgery to reconstruct her face partially paralyzed by stroke

EMBED </>More Videos

A beauty pageant contestant who suffered a debilitating stroke went through an eight hour surgery at UCSF Medical center to reconstruct her paralyzed face. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
A beauty pageant contestant who suffered a debilitating stroke went through an eight-hour surgery at UCSF Medical Center to reconstruct her paralyzed face.

At the age of 20, Julia Hernandez had everything going for her.

With her pretty face, infectious personality and winsome smile, she won beauty pageants at her hometown in eastern Los Angeles. But in 2013 her world collapsed.

"A cluster of blood cells that burst in my brain and it caused a hemorrhagic stroke," she said.

The massive stroke crippled her. But perhaps worst of all, it paralyzed part of her face. "I looked in the mirror and I saw my face for the first time and I was shocked. I felt that my identity was completely gone, you know," Hernandez said.

But Julia had a strong family who helped her through those difficult times.

Among them were her twin sister Sophia and father. "One way or another we were going to help become what she was again," her father said.

Julia found meditation which helped calm her anxiety attacks.

She went back to school and got her college degree.

Julia also discovered something else that beauty was truly only skin deep. "There's so much more beyond that, behind that, that makes you a valuable person. I was able to focus on what life really meant," she said.

This undated image shows Julia Hernandez, right. The 20-year-old is undergoing a surgery in San Francisco on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 to reconstruct her paralyzed face.


Though Julia had a newfound spirit, her face was still partially paralyzed.

Her twin Sophia, a medical student at UCSF, began doing research. "I was looking at some things that could help with her facial re-animation," Sophia said.

The answer she found was right in her own backyard at UCSF.

That was Dr. Daniel Knott's specialty - difficult facial re-animations.

Julia went into surgery Tuesday morning for an eight-hour procedure where Dr. Knott and his colleague Dr. Rahul Seth would transplant muscle from her thigh to the paralyzed section of her face.

It is a delicate complicated surgery which Julia hopes will bring back some simple things she could do once upon a time. "I'm just excited to breathe out of my nostril. I'm excited to sing and smile."

"We're trying to restore a smile. A smile is an incredible feature of life. You don't realize it until you lose it, Dr. Knott added

One footnote -- Dr. Knott has a 95 percent success rate. Full recovery will take about a year. We will, of course, keep in touch with Julia.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth carestrokestroke careillnesstechnologymedicalmedical researchresearchbeautyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Stanford tech offers new hope for people who have had strokes
New technology saves woman's life after stroke
EXCLUSIVE: Google Glass may be able to diagnose strokes
Kaiser study shows new program cuts stroke treatment time in half
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News