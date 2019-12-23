Health & Fitness

Baby boy dies of flu in northwest Harris County

A boy under age 1 has died of the flu in northwest Harris County, health officials confirmed.

Experts said this is the first flu-related pediatric death in Harris County this flu season, which began Oct. 1, 2019.

"We are deeply saddened to report a flu-related pediatric death, and our hearts go out to the child's family, especially due to the holiday season. This is a somber reminder of the danger flu poses to our residents, especially those who are more vulnerable to develop serious flu complications," said Dr. Umair A. Shah, Executive Director of Harris County Public Health.

For privacy reasons, no further information about the boy will be released.

Doctors are urging residents to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their families.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there have been 19 pediatric flu-related deaths across the country this flu season.

The agency recommends anyone six months of age and older get a flu shot every year.

Flu season can last as late as May.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle or body aches and fatigue, though doctors warn not everyone who has the flu will have a fever.

