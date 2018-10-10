HEALTH & FITNESS

Losing weight? Skip these 3 wines

These three wines could be sabotaging your weight loss goals! (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

When it comes to wine and your health, some are better than others.

You've heard about the benefits of heart-healthy red wine, but not all wines measure up. Here are three wines to avoid, especially if you are watching your calorie intake:

Riesling
Unless it's a dry Riesling, this wine is very sweet and contains a high amount of residual sugar.

Amarone
This is a rich Italian dry red. It's a very strong wine, with up to 17 percent alcohol by volume. Strong wines will have a strong effect on your liver.

Moscato
Similar to Riesling, it's super sweet and packs a lot of sugar.

If you choose these wines, just make it a splurge and not your go-to evening glass.
