coronavirus texas

Houston-area COVID-19 cases climb to 803 with 24 patients recovering

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With new cases adding to the staggering count everyday, the Houston-area is also reporting more deaths.

On March 28, Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed the city of Houston's second COVID-19 related death. Chief Sam Pena confirmed that 83 firefighters are quarantined as Chief Art Acevedo confirmed 7 officers have tested positive for the virus.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 526

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 232 cases

Harris County: 213 cases, 1 death

Brazoria County: 61 cases

Brazos County: 40 cases, 1 death

Chambers County: 3 cases

Fort Bend County: 101 cases, 1 death

Galveston County: 60 cases

Grimes County: 2 cases

Liberty County: 2 cases

Matagorda County: 11 cases, 1 death

Montgomery County: 63 cases

Wharton County: 5 cases

Walker County: 2 cases

Washington County: 5 cases

Austin County: 2 cases

San Jacinto: 1 case

TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN




RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonfort bend countygalveston countymatagorda countyhealthtexas newsoutbreakcoronavirushealth watchcoronavirus texashealth care
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
2nd coronavirus death reported in Houston as cases jump
HPD and HFD COVID-19 cases increase
85 more Houston-area cases reported Tuesday
ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover tests positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD and HFD COVID-19 cases increase
2nd coronavirus death reported in Houston as cases jump
Wet cool front through Houston
2 dead in Texas City apartment shooting
Family celebrates grandmother's 92nd birthday with car parade
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Show More
Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
Where does Texas rank on list of COVID-19 tests per capita?
New COVID-19 test could be game-changer
MLB to make gowns, masks out of jerseys for doctors, nurses
More TOP STORIES News