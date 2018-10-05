HEALTH & FITNESS

29-year-old lawyer dies from flu complications

A 29-year-old Raleigh woman has died from "an apparent cardiac event following complications from the flu."

By
RALEIGH, N.C. --
A 29-year-old North Carolina woman has died from "an apparent cardiac event following complications from the flu."

Scarlett VanStory Levinson died Tuesday.

She was originally from Fayetteville, N.C. and was working as a lawyer at Levinson & Axford, which has offices in Raleigh and Benson.

"Scarlett was a valued and beloved member of our firms, remarkable for her generosity, wit, and big heart. We have lost a great friend, colleague, and partner," the company said in a statement. "She will be missed by everyone at our firms, our families, and the North Carolina community at large."

There have been two other flu-related deaths in North Carolina.

The Buncombe County Medical Director said an elderly person died this week from the flu. In addition, Wake County school board member Kathy Hartenstine passed away from complications from the flu last month.

Last year was one of the deadliest flu seasons in recent North Carolina history with 391 deaths.

Doctors around the country are urging people to get vaccinated early this year. They recommend getting a flu shot by the end of October.

Texas officials warn residents should get their flu shots early this year

Vaccinations against the flu can make the illness milder and reduce the risk of serious outcomes.
