Health & Fitness

10-year-old cancer survivor recognized at US Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) -- A young Houston cancer survivor was recognized Monday in our nation's capitol.

ABC13 has shared 10-year-old Kaylee Tolleson's cancer journey ever since she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last spring.

READ MORE: Kaylee's Journey: 9-year-old diagnosed with ovarian cancer

She befriended ABC13's Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog along the way, and this past summer she got to ring the bell after being declared cancer-free.

During her visit, U.S. Representative, Congressman Pete Olson, recognized Kaylee with a nod to Travis from the House floor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonchildren's healthovarian cancercancer carechild caregood newscancerfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus screenings expanding to Bush Airport
Girl certified as adult in Lamar HS student's murder
Houston explosion: Worker's family files wrongful death suit
Alex Bregman proposes to girlfriend during trip to Colorado
LeBron James breaks silence, promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
Chilling video from neighbor's camera helps convict killer
From foggy to rainy, here's your Tuesday timeline
Show More
Man prayed 7 times as robbers held him captive at 7-Eleven
Barber shot over haircut: 'I thought I was going to die'
2 horses found dead in stable fire in north Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for January 27, 2020
Restaurant owners fed up with break-ins
More TOP STORIES News