WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) -- A young Houston cancer survivor was recognized Monday in our nation's capitol.
ABC13 has shared 10-year-old Kaylee Tolleson's cancer journey ever since she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last spring.
READ MORE: Kaylee's Journey: 9-year-old diagnosed with ovarian cancer
She befriended ABC13's Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog along the way, and this past summer she got to ring the bell after being declared cancer-free.
During her visit, U.S. Representative, Congressman Pete Olson, recognized Kaylee with a nod to Travis from the House floor.
10-year-old cancer survivor recognized at US Capitol
