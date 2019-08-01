Health & Fitness

1 in 10 senior citizens binge drink, study finds

More and more senior citizens are turning to binge drinking, according to a new study by New York University's School of Medicine and the Center for Drug USE and HIV/HCV Research.

Researchers looked at how much alcohol was consumed by people over the age of 65, and found that more than 10% binge drink.

That puts them at risk for complications with other health problems they might already battling, such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

The chances of them falling and having adverse reactions with prescribed medications also increase, according to the study's lead author, Benjamin Han, MD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthseniorsblood pressuredrinkingsenior citizensheart diseasealcoholdiabetes
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sues ExxonMobil for violating state's Clean Air Act
ABC13 Evening News for August 1, 2019
How to file a claim in the ExxonMobil Baytown fire
Prop B mediation between city and firefighters fails again
Restaurant sued over sex assault allegations for 2nd time in 1 year
Mice run rampant inside Popeyes restaurant: video
Deaf pizza delivery woman has car stolen
Show More
Texas pet owners, beware: Flea-borne Typhus cases on the rise
This hidden Houston store offers huge discounts
'Bachelor in Paradise' star gives birth to 2nd child in closet
Gallery Furniture and Astros Foundation team up for shoe giveaway
Barefoot toddler found alone in street reunited with mom
More TOP STORIES News