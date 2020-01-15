Society

Shriners Hospitals for Children to close Texas Medical Center branch next year

Shriners Hospitals for Children, which has had ties to Houston for 100 years, plans to close its Texas Medical Center branch, 6977 Main St., Houston, and consolidate operations with its Galveston location in 2021.

Discussions around reevaluating the hospital network began in 2019, according to a statement from Shriners, resulting in establishing criteria for creating new Centers of Excellence.

"All of these decisions reflect system-wide opportunities, and regardless of geography, should be viewed as system initiatives that benefit the continuation of our incredible mission at Shriners Hospitals for Children," the statement reads. According to its website, the Houston hospital has 94 physicians on staff, 40 inpatient beds, and 15,000 active patients.

A nonprofit, Shriners Hospitals for Children focuses on treating neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries and other special needs. The network operates 22 hospitals nationwide.

