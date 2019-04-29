Man diagnosed with dementia missing since Saturday in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to find a 58-year-old man, who has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia.

Quintin Hall was last seen on Saturday in the 5600 block of Drakestone near South Post Oak Road in southwest Houston.

He wore a white T-shirt, blue jean shorts and black high top tennis shoes.

Hall is 5'7" and weighs 194 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Hall's disappearance, call Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
