Harvey victims asked to participate in study geared towards health impact from storm

Harvey victims asked to participate in study geared towards health impact from storm

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Victims of Hurricane Harvey are being asked to participate in a study aimed at taking a closer look at the health impacts from the devastating storm that made landfall in south Texas one year ago.

The study, now in its second round, is being conducted by the Baylor College of Medicine, the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Public Health and Oregon State University.

Those older than five years old and currently living in a home flooded by Harvey are eligible to participate.

As part of the study, swabs of the flooded home, saliva, nasal and stool samples are being asked to be provided. Participants will also wear a wristband for seven days that will monitor exposure to certain chemicals.

The goal is to gain more answers regarding the health issues created in the aftermath of the storm.

Researchers are hoping more than 300 people will participate in this round of the study. For more information, email harveystudy@bcm.edu or call 713-798-2864.

