Houston lands only Harry Potter holiday Yule Ball celebration in US

From wands and wizardry to props and potions, The world of Harry Potter has arrived at the Franklin Institute.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Attention, all wizards - and their accompanying muggles: A captivating event has just leviosa-d (we're making that a verb now) to the top of Houssston Harry Potter fans' holiday calendars.

The video above is from a Localish story about the magic of Harry Potter on display at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute.

Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration - Houston heads to town this fall, set to enchant attendees much like the grand - and somewhat drama-filled - gala in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The lavish affair kicks off on Nov. 18 at Galleria-area venue Paraiso Maravilla (5714 Fairdale Ln.), with an elegant experience offering - to quote the esteemed Professor McGonagall - "well-mannered frivolity" for all.

Some major bragging rights: Houston is the sole U.S. city to host the new ball. Only three other cities around the globe have secured the chance to host the coveted event: Mexico City, Montreal, and Milan, according to co-producers Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and entertainment firm, Fever.

