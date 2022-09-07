Houston lands only Harry Potter holiday Yule Ball celebration in US

HOUSTON, Texas -- Attention, all wizards - and their accompanying muggles: A captivating event has just leviosa-d (we're making that a verb now) to the top of Houssston Harry Potter fans' holiday calendars.
The video above is from a Localish story about the magic of Harry Potter on display at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute.
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration - Houston heads to town this fall, set to enchant attendees much like the grand - and somewhat drama-filled - gala in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The lavish affair kicks off on Nov. 18 at Galleria-area venue Paraiso Maravilla (5714 Fairdale Ln.), with an elegant experience offering - to quote the esteemed Professor McGonagall - "well-mannered frivolity" for all.
Some major bragging rights: Houston is the sole U.S. city to host the new ball. Only three other cities around the globe have secured the chance to host the coveted event: Mexico City, Montreal, and Milan, according to co-producers Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and entertainment firm, Fever.
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.