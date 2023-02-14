Healthcare workers reportedly assaulted daily by patients, experts chime in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Throughout his 27 years working as a nurse in the Houston area, Earvin Baker said he had seen it all, including violence against himself and his colleagues.

"I've been in positions in an (emergency room) that I did more football tackles than handshakes," Baker said.

About once a week, he said he is verbally assaulted, and about once a month, he receives a physical threat.

"I have had patients who have come in high on drugs and have knocked the teeth out of doctors," Baker told Eyewitness News.

It is not always coming from the patients, according to Baker. He said in many cases it's the patient's family members.

In June 2022, four people were killed, including a doctor, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The suspect, who was believed to be targeting an orthopedic surgeon, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In October 2022, two employees, including a nurse, at Methodist Hospital in Dallas were shot in the labor and delivery area.

Both are frightening attacks on healthcare workers that had devastating consequences. Attacks on healthcare workers happen regularly, though on a smaller scale.

