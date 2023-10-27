HCSO makes plea for new leads in 2016 case of 4 found shot to death in burning car

More than six years after four people were found shot to death in a burning car in Channelview, authorities are asking for new leads.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County officials are making a new plea to solve a quadruple murder from 2016. Even though it's been nearly seven years since the gruesome discovery was made in Channelview, investigators aren't giving up.

The sheriff's office said it has faith in the people of Harris County to find out who killed four adults on Market Street in December 2016 and then left them in their burning car.

Christopher Chaney, Nicholette Briscoe, Willie Norman, and Kelsii Flintroy were found shot to death on an isolated road after a passerby spotted a car on fire and called it in.

The sheriff's office and Channelview Fire Department responded and found two bodies in the trunk and two in the backseat. Investigators said the case isn't cold, but they need more help to bring the families justice. It's especially painful because, according to the sheriff's office, Christopher and Nicholette were married with two children, and Nicholette and Willie were brother and sister.

"We've (received) tips and leads throughout the course of this investigation, but as you know, we haven't charged anyone as of yet. So we'd like to maintain that momentum and get fresher leads at this point in time," Deputy Demetrius Lewis with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the victims are from southwest Houston, so to be found on the east side of the county is bizarre, and they most likely were killed somewhere and dumped in Channelview. They were discovered on Dec. 9, 2016, but were last seen visiting family the night before on Dec. 8. If you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-22-TIPS or the sheriff's office.

