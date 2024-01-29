Harris County bond conditions and court evidence at risk after drug test company found unaccredited

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Questions over a drug lab's accreditation have led to a pause in some of Harris County's pre-trial services for suspects out on bond, according to a story first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

With the drug lab's accreditation on the line, evidence already heard by the court could be compromised, along with hundreds of test results that were used to determine bond conditions, rendering them invalid.

Having to pass a drug test is a typical condition of someone's bond. If the person tests positive, the terms could be strengthened or revoked entirely and that person would go back to jail.

In 2022, the state of Texas changed its accreditation standards. The company that performs the tests for Harris County, Avertest, was one of the companies that was no longer accredited under the change. Yet for reasons under dispute, the county continued to use and pay Avertest.

At least one district judge in Harris County, according to ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle, is considering an audit to determine if any bonds were revoked using Avertest results.

The judges are set to discuss the matter in the coming week, according to the Chronicle. All parties are reviewing how this happened and what it means.

ABC13 reached out to Harris County pre-trial services to find out how drug tests will happen in the meantime but has not gotten a reply.

It's a technicality that could leave Harris County with a mess on its hands.