Harris County Pct. 5 Constable Deputy battling COVID-19 with ruptured lung

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A month-long battle against COVID-19 has left a Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable with a ruptured lung and on oxygen.
Deputy Daniel Porter, 40, said he has been in and out of the hospital for a month.
He told ABC13, that on Feb. 25 he developed a cough, then hot flashes and fever came on a couple of days later. When his wife took him to the emergency room, he tested positive for COVID-19.
As Porter continues his battle, he is also cautioning others that COVID-19 affects everyone differently because he considered himself to be an otherwise healthy man.
"I was like, 'OK, I have to wait 10 days to go back to work, so I'll just do some stuff around the house while I'm quarantined,' and that Saturday night my lips were blue. I couldn't get any oxygen and my wife had to take me to the ER because my lungs had filled up with fluid and stuff," said Porter.
The father of two had just started at Precinct 5 in January and had only accrued two weeks of vacation and sick time. Now, all that has run out and he's without pay.
His loved ones started started a GoFundMe page to help with his loss of income and other expenses.
Porter said whatever is left over they would like to donate to other COVID-19 patients in law enforcement who are in the same situation.
He also thanked Precinct 5 for supporting his family with meals and visits during his recovery.
