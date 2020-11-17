Health & Fitness

Dr. Umair Shah, Harris County's top health authority, is stepping down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County's top medical expert, who's played a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19, is about to leave, and ABC13 has learned the reason is a new job outside of Texas.

Dr. Umair Shah, Harris County's public health authority, will leave his position on Dec. 18. According to a person familiar with the details, Shah is heading to the state of Washington for a new job.

The video above was produced in March 2020 early in Harris County's confrontation with the pandemic.

Shah's impending departure is coming in the midst of heightened concern over the virus' spread in the county ahead of the holiday season. The county confirmed more than 175,000 cases throughout the course of the pandemic, including 2,360 deaths.

Shah has played a vital role in the county's response to COVID-19. ABC13 contacted Harris County Public Health for a comment, but have not heard back.

Shah is scheduled to participate in a news conference with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. It's expected he'll address the decision to leave the county.

Shah became the county's executive director in 2013. It's not immediately known who will take over the role. County commission is next scheduled to meet on Dec. 1.

The doctor has been a steering influence in the decisions made by Hidalgo, especially when it came to restrictions to stem the spread.

Hidalgo indicated recently that "another pull-back" would be necessary to regain control of the coronavirus.

Could this mean another shut down for Harris County? If so, will it be different from the first? Here's what we know.



This story is developing. All updates can be found in this article.

