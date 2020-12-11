Former state rep. candidates, consultant indicted by Harris County Grand Jury on election fraud

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two former state representative candidates and a political consultant have been indicted by a Harris County Grand Jury on charges related to election fraud, District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

SEE ALSO: Harris Co. officials asked to investigate "fake" candidate

The indictments involve races for Texas House Districts 132 and 142.

Damien Jones, a Democratic consultant, is accused of sending threatening text messages to State Rep. Gina Calanni.

Jones is charged witch coercion of a public servant and false caller ID.

Natasha Demming faces charges related to her candidacy for House District 142. Demming is charged with perjury, election fraud and conspiracy to commit tampering with a governmental record.

This is a developing story and is being updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimeindictmentgrand juryinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC13's Melanie Lawson shares her COVID-19 experience
HPD releases photos of 2 on the run in rap show murders
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Storm chances return for today and Sunday
League City mayor out of ICU in COVID-19 recovery
Joe Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties
Wisconsin court judge rules against Trump's election lawsuit
Show More
SpaceX scrubs launch with 30 seconds left on countdown
Passenger killed after teen girl crashes car into tree
DeBakey Medical Center among 37 VA hospitals to get 1st vaccines
Best meteor shower of the year coming Sunday
Harrison Ford will return for 5th 'Indiana Jones' movie
More TOP STORIES News