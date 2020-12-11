Former state rep. candidates, consultant indicted by Harris County Grand Jury on election fraud

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two former state representative candidates and a political consultant have been indicted by a Harris County Grand Jury on charges related to election fraud, District Attorney Kim Ogg said.The indictments involve races for Texas House Districts 132 and 142.Damien Jones, a Democratic consultant, is accused of sending threatening text messages to State Rep. Gina Calanni.Jones is charged witch coercion of a public servant and false caller ID.Natasha Demming faces charges related to her candidacy for House District 142. Demming is charged with perjury, election fraud and conspiracy to commit tampering with a governmental record.