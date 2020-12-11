Former state rep. candidates, consultant indicted by Harris County Grand Jury on election fraud

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two former state representative candidates and a political consultant have been indicted by a Harris County Grand Jury on charges related to election fraud, District Attorney Kim Ogg said.
The indictments involve races for Texas House Districts 132 and 142.
Damien Jones, a Democratic consultant, is accused of sending threatening text messages to State Rep. Gina Calanni.
Jones is charged witch coercion of a public servant and false caller ID.
Natasha Demming faces charges related to her candidacy for House District 142. Demming is charged with perjury, election fraud and conspiracy to commit tampering with a governmental record.
This is a developing story and is being updated.
