Texas Tribune

Texas 2020 elections: Harris County Democrats' headquarters vandalized

By by TEXAS TRIBUNE STAFF
The headquarters of the Harris County Democratic Party were vandalized on Monday, the party said in a news release.

"Election No, Revolution Yes," was spray-painted onto the party's office windows along with a sickle and hammer, a symbol first used during the communist Russian Revolution. The building's locks were also filled with super glue, according to the release, preventing officials from entering the office.


"This is what happens when Republicans are losing," said Lillie Schechter, Harris County Democratic Party Chair, in a statement. "They use scare tactics and intimidation to scare voters."

Identical messages were reported overnight in Pennsylvania. Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle's office and Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell's house were both vandalized, according to Twitter posts and a report by CBS Pittsburgh. - Shawn Mulcahy


Texas on track for record voter turnout

As of 5 a.m. Monday, more than 9.7 million Texans cast ballots during the early voting period that ended Friday, crushing previous early voting totals in the state and setting Texas on a course for record turnout in Tuesday's general election.

At least 9,718,648 voters cast early ballots, according to preliminary final numbers released by the Texas Secretary of State on Sunday. That is 57.3% of registered voters, just 2 percentage points shy of the overall turnout of 59.4% in 2016. Of those early votes, 8,745,565 were cast in person; 973,083 were cast by mail.

Early voting, which Gov. Greg Abbott extended by six days this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, has already eclipsed total votes during the 2016 general election, when 8,969,226 Texans voted.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharris countytexas politicsharris county votevote 2020electionspoliticstexas tribune
TEXAS TRIBUNE
What happens after you hit 'cast ballot' in Texas?
Texas Republicans seek to toss 127k drive-thru votes
ABC13 exclusive: Kamala Harris talks flipping Texas chances
Biden cancels Texas events after 'Trump Train' incident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal judge to decide fate of 127K drive-thru votes in Harris Co.
3 workers hit in front of church by out-of-control vehicle
Apply now for $1,200 in Harris Co. COVID-19 relief
Chilly start to Election Day but beautiful weather later
Trump, Biden stop in key states as 2020 campaigns near end
6 key questions going into the 2020 presidential election
Eta is now a category 3 hurricane
Show More
Investigators probing whether rescued CA hiker staged Zion National Park disappearance
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
How to talk to your children about the presidential election
Lowe's hiring 20,000 and offering bonuses to hourly employees
Snap Kitchen announces 14 Texas store closures amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News